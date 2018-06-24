|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta United FC
|10
|3
|3
|33
|33
|19
|New York
|9
|4
|2
|29
|33
|16
|New York City FC
|8
|3
|4
|28
|30
|20
|Columbus
|7
|4
|6
|27
|22
|16
|New England
|6
|4
|6
|24
|27
|23
|Philadelphia
|6
|7
|3
|21
|20
|21
|Orlando City
|6
|9
|1
|19
|24
|33
|Chicago
|5
|7
|4
|19
|23
|28
|Montreal
|6
|11
|0
|18
|20
|31
|Toronto FC
|4
|7
|3
|15
|23
|27
|D.C. United
|2
|6
|4
|10
|19
|24
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|9
|2
|5
|32
|31
|16
|FC Dallas
|8
|2
|5
|29
|24
|17
|Los Angeles FC
|7
|4
|3
|24
|29
|24
|Vancouver
|6
|6
|5
|23
|26
|34
|Real Salt Lake
|7
|7
|1
|22
|19
|29
|Portland
|6
|3
|4
|22
|20
|18
|Houston
|6
|6
|3
|21
|31
|24
|LA Galaxy
|6
|7
|2
|20
|22
|23
|Minnesota United
|5
|8
|1
|16
|17
|26
|Seattle
|3
|8
|2
|11
|10
|17
|San Jose
|2
|9
|4
|10
|24
|31
|Colorado
|2
|9
|3
|9
|16
|26
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
|Saturday, June 23
Philadelphia 4, Vancouver 0
New York 3, FC Dallas 0
Montreal 2, Orlando City 0
Sporting Kansas City 3, Houston 2
Minnesota United at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, June 24
Portland at Atlanta United FC, 4:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at New York City FC, 5 p.m.
|Friday, June 29
FC Dallas at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, June 30
Portland at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Montreal, 7 p.m.
D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Los Angeles FC, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, July 1
New York at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 7 p.m.