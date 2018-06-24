Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Oakland 020 031 010—7 9 2 Chicago 500 001 000—6 8 1

Mengden, Pagan (3), Hatcher (5), Casilla (6), Trivino (6), Petit (8), Treinen (8) and Lucroy; Covey, Fry (6), Minaya (8), Santiago (9) and K.Smith. W_Trivino 5-1. L_Minaya 0-2. Sv_Treinen (17). HRs_Oakland, Piscotty (6), Olson (17). Chicago, Anderson (13).

___

Texas 062 100 000—9 10 0 Minnesota 200 002 002—6 11 0

Gallardo, Barnette (6), Moore (7), Kela (9) and Chirinos; Odorizzi, Magill (2), Pressly (6), Reed (7), Duke (8), Hildenberger (9) and Garver. W_Gallardo 1-0. L_Odorizzi 3-5. Sv_Kela (18). HRs_Texas, Chirinos (9), Beltre (4). Minnesota, Rosario (17), Morrison (8).

___

New York 000 000 000—0 4 1 Tampa Bay 120 000 10x—4 9 0

Gray, Shreve (7), Green (8) and Au.Romine; Font, Venters (6), Stanek (6), Roe (8), Romo (9) and Ramos. W_Font 1-3. L_Gray 5-5. HRs_Tampa Bay, Adames (2).

___

Detroit 010 000 000—1 5 3 Cleveland 300 010 00x—4 6 0

Liriano, Wilson (5), Coleman (7), Jimenez (8) and McCann; Bauer, O.Perez (7), Ramirez (8), Allen (9) and R.Perez. W_Bauer 7-5. L_Liriano 3-3. Sv_Allen (16). HRs_Cleveland, Lindor (18).

___

Seattle 101 301 100—7 14 2 Boston 000 000 002—2 6 1

Leake, Diaz (9) and Herrmann; E.Rodriguez, Velazquez (5), Workman (8), Hembree (9) and Vazquez. W_Leake 8-4. L_E.Rodriguez 9-2.

___

INTERLEAGUE Baltimore 400 030 000—7 7 1 Atlanta 100 010 210—5 12 0

Bundy, Hart (7), Givens (7), Britton (9) and Joseph; Teheran, Jackson (5), S.Freeman (8), Moylan (9) and Suzuki. W_Bundy 6-7. L_Teheran 5-5. Sv_Britton (1). HRs_Baltimore, Trumbo (7).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Miami 000 100 500—6 9 0 Colorado 000 100 100—2 4 0

Richards, Ziegler (7), Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9) and Holaday; Ty.Anderson, B.Shaw (7), Musgrave (7), Hoffman (9) and Wolters. W_Richards 2-4. L_Ty.Anderson 4-3. HRs_Miami, Dietrich (10), Realmuto (10). Colorado, Parra (4).

___

San Diego 000 100 002—3 11 0 San Francisco 000 102 11x—5 8 1

Lyles, Strahm (1), Castillo (4), Cimber (5), Maton (6), Erlin (8) and Ellis; Suarez, Moronta (6), Watson (7), Dyson (9) and Hundley. W_Moronta 3-1. L_Cimber 3-4. HRs_San Diego, Renfroe (4).

___

Arizona 202 100 101—7 10 0 Pittsburgh 000 000 101—2 7 1

Greinke, McFarland (7), Bradley (8), Barrett (9) and Mathis; Musgrove, Rodriguez (5), Feliz (8) and Diaz, Stallings. W_Greinke 7-5. L_Musgrove 2-3. HRs_Arizona, Goldschmidt (17).

___

St. Louis 010 002 000—3 4 1 Milwaukee 200 000 000—2 6 0

Mikolas, J.Hicks (7), Gomber (8), Tuivailala (8), Norris (9) and Molina; C.Anderson, Jeffress (6), T.Williams (7), Houser (8) and Pina. W_Mikolas 8-2. L_Jeffress 5-1. Sv_Norris (14). HRs_St. Louis, Molina 2 (11).

___

Chicago 010 001 000— 2 6 0 Cincinnati 206 000 03x—11 11 0

Farrell, Duensing (3), Zastryzny (5), Cishek (7), Gimenez (8) and Contreras; DeSclafani, Lorenzen (7), Garrett (8), Floro (9) and Barnhart. W_DeSclafani 3-1. L_Farrell 2-3. HRs_Chicago, Zobrist (5), Contreras (5). Cincinnati, DeSclafani (1), Barnhart (5), Votto (8).

___

Philadelphia 020 000 120—5 10 0 Washington 200 000 010—3 6 0

Nola, Hunter (7), Morgan (8), Dominguez (9) and Alfaro; Fedde, Madson (7), K.Herrera (8), Kelley (9) and Kieboom. W_Nola 9-2. L_Fedde 0-3. Sv_Dominguez (4). HRs_Philadelphia, Santana (13). Washington, Rendon (8).

___

Los Angeles 100 200 050—8 9 0 New York 011 000 010—3 10 1

Kershaw, Ferguson (4), Garcia (8), Paredes (9) and Grandal; deGrom, Gsellman (7), D.Smith (9) and Mesoraco. W_Ferguson 1-1. L_deGrom 5-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Muncy (14), Kemp (13). New York, Bautista (2).