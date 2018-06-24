  1. Home
  2. World

American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/24 10:22
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 50 24 .676
Boston 51 27 .654 1
Tampa Bay 36 40 .474 15
Toronto 34 41 .453 16½
Baltimore 23 52 .307 27½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 42 33 .560
Detroit 36 41 .468 7
Minnesota 33 40 .452 8
Chicago 25 51 .329 17½
Kansas City 23 52 .307 19
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 50 27 .649
Seattle 47 30 .610 3
Los Angeles 41 35 .539
Oakland 40 37 .519 10
Texas 34 44 .436 16½

___

Friday's Games

Oakland 11, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game

Boston 14, Seattle 10

Cleveland 10, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 10, Atlanta 7, 15 innings

Chicago White Sox 6, Oakland 4, 2nd game

Kansas City 1, Houston 0

Texas 8, Minnesota 1

L.A. Angels 2, Toronto 1

Saturday's Games

Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 6

Texas 9, Minnesota 6

Baltimore 7, Atlanta 5

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Cleveland 4, Detroit 1

Seattle 7, Boston 2

Kansas City at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle (Gonzales 7-4) at Boston (Sale 6-4), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 4-5) at Cleveland (Plutko 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 1-3), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 2-3) at Atlanta (McCarthy 5-3), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Hammel 2-8) at Houston (Cole 8-1), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Colon 4-4) at Minnesota (Berrios 7-5), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Pena 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Oakland at Detroit, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 4:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.