All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta United FC 10 3 3 33 33 19 New York 9 4 2 29 33 16 New York City FC 8 3 4 28 30 20 Columbus 7 4 6 27 22 16 New England 6 4 6 24 27 23 Philadelphia 6 7 3 21 20 21 Orlando City 6 9 1 19 24 33 Chicago 5 7 4 19 23 28 Montreal 6 11 0 18 20 31 Toronto FC 4 7 3 15 23 27 D.C. United 2 6 4 10 19 24 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 8 2 5 29 28 14 FC Dallas 8 2 5 29 24 17 Los Angeles FC 7 4 3 24 29 24 Vancouver 6 6 5 23 26 34 Real Salt Lake 7 7 1 22 19 29 Portland 6 3 4 22 20 18 Houston 6 5 3 21 29 21 LA Galaxy 6 7 2 20 22 23 Minnesota United 5 8 1 16 17 26 Seattle 3 8 2 11 10 17 San Jose 2 9 4 10 24 31 Colorado 2 9 3 9 16 26

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, June 23

Philadelphia 4, Vancouver 0

New York 3, FC Dallas 0

Montreal 2, Orlando City 0

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 24

Portland at Atlanta United FC, 4:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Friday, June 29

FC Dallas at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 30

Portland at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Montreal, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles FC, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 1

New York at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 7 p.m.