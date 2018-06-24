  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/06/24 09:21
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Altuve Hou 77 306 49 106 .346
Betts Bos 58 225 58 77 .342
Segura Sea 71 296 52 99 .334
Trout LAA 76 262 62 86 .328
JMartinez Bos 73 278 51 90 .324
MDuffy TB 60 237 21 76 .321
Rosario Min 72 287 53 91 .317
Brantley Cle 64 261 38 81 .310
Jay KC 59 238 28 73 .307
Simmons LAA 65 238 35 73 .307
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 23; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 22; KDavis, Oakland, 20; Cruz, Seattle, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Betts, Boston, 19; MMachado, Baltimore, 19; 3 tied at 18.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 60; Haniger, Seattle, 55; MMachado, Baltimore, 55; KDavis, Oakland, 52; Mazara, Texas, 51; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 51; Judge, New York, 51; Lowrie, Oakland, 50; Rosario, Minnesota, 50; Benintendi, Boston, 50.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 11-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 11-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 9-1; Morton, Houston, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Happ, Toronto, 9-3; Porcello, Boston, 9-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 9-4; GCole, Houston, 8-1; McCullers, Houston, 8-3.