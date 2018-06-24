Shannon Miller returns to coach CWHL's Calgary Inferno

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Former Minnesota-Duluth coach Shannon Miller is returning to coaching with the Canadian Women's Hockey League's Calgary Inferno.

The Inferno announced the move Saturday.

"This will feel a bit like coming home," said Miller, a Calgary police officer in the 1990s.

Miller, from Melfort, Saskatchewan, coached Canada's women to a world championship in 1997 and an Olympic silver medal in 1998.

Miller spent 16 years at Minnesota-Duluth, leading the Bulldogs to five NCAA championships. After the school didn't renew her contract in 2014, she filed a discrimination lawsuit against the school and was awarded almost $3.75 million in March by a U.S. federal jury.

Miller replaces Tomas Pacina. He stepped down after one season.