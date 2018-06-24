|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|50
|24
|.676
|—
|Boston
|51
|26
|.662
|½
|Tampa Bay
|36
|40
|.474
|15
|Toronto
|34
|41
|.453
|16½
|Baltimore
|22
|52
|.297
|28
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|41
|33
|.554
|—
|Detroit
|36
|40
|.474
|6
|Minnesota
|33
|40
|.452
|7½
|Chicago
|25
|51
|.329
|17
|Kansas City
|23
|52
|.307
|18½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|50
|27
|.649
|—
|Seattle
|46
|30
|.605
|3½
|Los Angeles
|41
|35
|.539
|8½
|Oakland
|40
|37
|.519
|10
|Texas
|34
|44
|.436
|16½
___
|Friday's Games
Oakland 11, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game
Boston 14, Seattle 10
Cleveland 10, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore 10, Atlanta 7, 15 innings
Chicago White Sox 6, Oakland 4, 2nd game
Kansas City 1, Houston 0
Texas 8, Minnesota 1
L.A. Angels 2, Toronto 1
|Saturday's Games
Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 6
Texas 9, Minnesota 6
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Baltimore at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Seattle (Gonzales 7-4) at Boston (Sale 6-4), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 4-5) at Cleveland (Plutko 3-1), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (German 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Hess 2-3) at Atlanta (McCarthy 5-3), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 2-8) at Houston (Cole 8-1), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 0-2), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Colon 4-4) at Minnesota (Berrios 7-5), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Pena 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Oakland at Detroit, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 4:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.