Saturday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/24 06:54
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Oakland 020 031 010—7 9 2
Chicago 500 001 000—6 8 1

Mengden, Pagan (3), Hatcher (5), Casilla (6), Trivino (6), Petit (8), Treinen (8) and Lucroy; Covey, Fry (6), Minaya (8), Santiago (9) and Smith. W_Trivino 5-1. L_Minaya 0-2. Sv_Treinen (17). HRs_Oakland, Piscotty (6), Olson (17). Chicago, Anderson (13).

___

Texas 062 100 000—9 10 0
Minnesota 200 002 002—6 11 0

Gallardo, Barnette (6), Moore (7), Kela (9) and Chirinos; Odorizzi, Magill (2), Pressly (6), Reed (7), Duke (8), Hildenberger (9) and Garver. W_Gallardo 1-0. L_Odorizzi 3-5. Sv_Kela (18). HRs_Texas, Chirinos (9), Beltre (4). Minnesota, Rosario (17), Morrison (8).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Miami 000 100 500—6 9 0
Colorado 000 100 100—2 4 0

Richards, Ziegler (7), Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9) and Holaday; Ty.Anderson, Shaw (7), Musgrave (7), Hoffman (9) and Wolters. W_Richards 2-4. L_Ty.Anderson 4-3. HRs_Miami, Dietrich (10), Realmuto (10). Colorado, Parra (4).

___

San Diego 000 100 002—3 11 0
San Francisco 000 102 11x—5 8 1

Lyles, Strahm (1), Castillo (4), Cimber (5), Maton (6), Erlin (8) and Ellis; Suarez, Moronta (6), Watson (7), Dyson (9) and Hundley. W_Moronta 3-1. L_Cimber 3-4. HRs_San Diego, Renfroe (4).