Kershaw set for return amid shaky forecast at Citi Field

NEW YORK (AP) — Clayton Kershaw has been activated from the disabled list and was set to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers despite a shaky forecast at Citi Field.

The lefty ace was scheduled to make a rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City at Omaha, but Los Angeles decided Friday to have him pitch in New York on Saturday because of precarious weather in Nebraska. Kershaw has been sidelined since June 1 with a lower back strain.

Skies were gray in New York throughout the day, and it might begin the rain before the game, per weather reports.

Kershaw will oppose Mets ace Jacob deGrom, though Kershaw's outing will likely be short. Manager Dave Roberts says there won't be restrictions on Kershaw, though before the switch, he was expected to throw no more than four innings or 60 pitches for Oklahoma City.

Rookie left-hander Caleb Ferguson (0-1, 7.59 ERA) will be ready in reserve. The 21-year-old left-hander had been slated to make his fourth major league start Saturday.

Adam Liberatore was optioned to Triple-A to make space for Kershaw.

___

Follow Jake Seiner on Twitter: https://twitter.com/jake_seiner

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball