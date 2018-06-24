Six-run outburst lifts Rangers to seventh straight win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Adrian Beltre and Robinson Chirinos homered to help Yovani Gallardo win for the first time since last July as the Texas Rangers beat the Minnesota Twins 9-6 on Saturday.

Delino DeShields had two hits and drove in two runs for the Rangers, who have won a season-high seven in a row.

Eddie Rosario homered and drove in four runs, while Logan Morrison also homered and Mitch Garver had three hits for the Twins, who have lost three straight.

Gallardo (1-0) entered the game with a 15.95 ERA and was making his second start for Texas after opening the year with Cincinnati. He promptly fell behind 2-0 just five pitches into the game before turning it around and pitching into the sixth inning.

Joe Mauer led off the bottom of the first with a sharp single to left. Then Rosario hit the first pitch he saw into the right-field seats for his 17th home run of the season.

But Gallardo settled down, at one point retiring 12 of 13. Morrison's two-run homer with one out in the sixth inning ended Gallardo's day, but he earned his first victory since July 29, 2017, when he was pitching for Seattle.

Gallardo gave up four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three. Rangers closer Keone Kela gave up a two-run double to Rosario but he struck out Morrison with the bases loaded to end the game, earning his 18th save in 18 chances.

Twins starter Jake Odorizzi (3-5) retired the side in order in the first inning, but the Rangers knocked him out in a six-run second. The big blows were two-run singles by DeShields and Nomar Mazara.

Beltre's second hit of the inning finally spelled the end for Odorizzi, who lasted just 1 2/3 innings. It was the shortest start of his career, other than a one-inning start in 2017 that he was forced to leave due to an injury.

Chirinos hit a towering two-run homer off reliever Matt Magill that pushed the Texas lead to 8-2 in the third. Beltre added a solo shot in the fourth, the 466th of his career.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: 1B Joey Gallo left the game in the third inning with left hamstring tightness. He was replaced by Ronald Guzman.

Twins: 3B Eduardo Escobar returned to the starting lineup for the first time since he was hit by a pitch on the right elbow in the first inning of Thursday's game against Boston.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Bartolo Colon (4-4, 4.91 ERA) returns to Target Field to face his former teammates in the series finale Sunday afternoon. Colon went 5-6 in 15 starts for the Twins last season as he helped them clinch the second AL wild card spot.

Twins: RHP Jose Berrios (7-5, 3.51) will be looking for his first victory since June 7 as Minnesota tries to avoid being swept. In his last two starts he's allowed two earned runs in 12 1/3 innings but took no-decisions against Detroit and Boston.