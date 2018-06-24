AP PHOTOS: Germany salvages campaign on Day 10 of World Cup

Germany's Toni Kroos celebrates after he scored his side's second goal during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cu
Sweden's Emil Forsberg looks up after the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia,
Mexico's Carlos Vela celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in
Belgium's Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cu
South Korea players console each others at the end of the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Aren
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scores his side's second goal during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak
Blood drips from the nose of Germany's Sebastian Rudy during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht St
Sweden's Ola Toivonen falls in front of Germany's Sebastian Rudy during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in t
Mexico's Andres Guardado, right, challenges for the ball with South Korea's Kim Young-gwon during the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at
South Korea's Lee Jae-sung lies on the pitch at the end of the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov
Belgium's Michy Batshuayi celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World
Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi, left, and Belgium's Axel Witsel challenge for the ball during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 socce
Belgium's Jan Vertonghen, left, and Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri challenge for the ball during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soc
Sweden's Ludwig Augustinsson holds his head as he lies on the pitch at the end of the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer Worl
Sweden players reacts after Germany's Toni Kroos, right, scores his side's second goal during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, right, and Tunisia's Saifeddine Khaoui challenge for the ball during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2
Belgium's Jan Vertonghen, top, and Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri challenge for the ball during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 socc
Sweden's Ola Toivonen celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cu
MOSCOW (AP) — Germany midfielder Toni Kroos scored a dramatic late winner to come from behind and beat Sweden 2-1 on Day 10 of the World Cup after the defending champions were reduced to 10 men.
The Germans were at risk of being eliminated after Sweden scored first. The result sets up an exciting Group F finale, with Mexico leading the pack with six points after a 2-1 win over South Korea, and Germany and Sweden both with three points. The Koreans have zero.
Belgium cruised to a 5-2 victory over Tunisia in Saturday's early match with a pair of doubles from Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku to put the Red Devils at the top of Group G.