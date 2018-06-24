  1. Home
AP PHOTOS: Germany salvages campaign on Day 10 of World Cup

By  Associated Press
2018/06/24 04:46

MOSCOW (AP) — Germany midfielder Toni Kroos scored a dramatic late winner to come from behind and beat Sweden 2-1 on Day 10 of the World Cup after the defending champions were reduced to 10 men.

The Germans were at risk of being eliminated after Sweden scored first. The result sets up an exciting Group F finale, with Mexico leading the pack with six points after a 2-1 win over South Korea, and Germany and Sweden both with three points. The Koreans have zero.

Belgium cruised to a 5-2 victory over Tunisia in Saturday's early match with a pair of doubles from Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku to put the Red Devils at the top of Group G.