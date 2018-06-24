Iraqi PM al-Abadi announces coalition with elections winner

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq's Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi and Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr are announcing a political coalition amid talks to form a new government.

Al-Sadr's political bloc won the largest share of seats in May parliamentary elections. He has already joined in a coalition with the second-place bloc led by Hadi al-Amiri, a Shiite militia leader who enjoys the support of Iran.

Al-Abadi's bloc came in third in the polls.

Al-Sadr and al-Abadi announced their new alignment at a press conference Saturday, without making mention of the coalition with al-Amiri.

Both al-Abadi and al-Amiri are said to be eyeing the position of prime minister in a new government. Al-Sadr, who is not a member of Parliament, is not.

Talks to form a new government are expected to continue for weeks or months.