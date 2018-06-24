Kroos scores late to give Germany 2-1 win over Sweden

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Toni Kroos scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time from outside the penalty area, and 10-man Germany rallied to beat Sweden 2-1 on Saturday to stay alive at the World Cup.

Kroos' goal came off a set play after a foul in the closing minutes of stoppage time. Kroos tapped the ball to Marco Reus, who set it up for Kroos to curl the right-footed shot to the far post. Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen couldn't get his hand on it.

Reus scored in the 48th minute to pull Germany even after Ola Toivonen's goal in the 32nd put the Swedes in front. Germany finished with 10-men after Jerome Boateng was sent off following a second yellow card with about 10 minutes remaining.

Mexico has six points in Group F, while Germany and Sweden both have three entering their final matches.

