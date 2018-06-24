The Latest: Democrats tour US immigration facilities

MCALLEN, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the separation of immigrant children from their parents following President Donald Trump's order allowing them to remain with their parents (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

More than two dozen Democratic U.S. House members are touring immigration facilities for a firsthand look at the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy.

Speaking to reporters Saturday after visiting a Customs and Border Protection processing facility in the U.S-Mexico border city of McAllen, they described seeing children sleeping behind bars, on concrete floors and under emergency "mylar" heat-resistant blanks.

California Congressman Jackie Speier says, "It is, for all intents and purposes, a prison."

More than 2,300 children were taken from their families in recent weeks under a Trump administration "zero tolerance" policy in which people entering the U.S. illegally face being prosecuted. Parents and children were being detained separately. But after public outcry, President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered that they be brought back together.

The Democrats said they haven't seen a coherent system for reuniting parents and children. They also said that even when parents and children aren't separated, they're often housed in adjacent cells that keep them apart.

___

11:15 p.m.

Protests and rallies focused around the separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border are scheduled this weekend, while more than two dozen congressional Democrats plan to visit detention facilities in Texas.

Confusion has ensued, with parents left searching for their children.

Events planned include a rally Saturday in Fort Worth, where the Texas Democratic Convention is being held, and a protest in Homestead, Florida.

The Democratic lawmakers plan to visit detention facilities Saturday in McAllen and Los Fresnos.

___

