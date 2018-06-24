England ends losing run by beating Boks in series defeat

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Captain Owen Farrell's six penalties and a Jonny May try earned England a much-needed consolation victory from its tour of South Africa as the visitors beat the Springboks 25-10 at Newlands on Saturday.

England came into the match on a five-test losing streak but made the most of South Africa's ill-discipline in an error-strewn game that was played in damp conditions.

South Africa led briefly in the second half when Jesse Kriel's try gave it a 10-9 lead, but could not hold on as it gave up too many penalties, 14.

With Farrell kicking through five of his six shots at goal, the center's boot already looked destined to decide the game as he put England into a 15-10 lead going into the final quarter. But Farrell wasn't a factor in May's try, which was a touch of flair.

When a knock-on gifted England possession near South Africa's 22, flyhalf Danny Cipriani sent a raking kick into the right corner where May pounced to score.

It could have been worse for South Africa, as center Henry Slade knocked on an interception chance in the dying stages of the game with the try-line at his mercy.