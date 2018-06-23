  1. Home
Alaska city honors Guardsmen killed in crash after '64 quake

By MARK THIESSEN , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/23 23:32

This June 2018 photo provided by Innovative Signs, Inc. in Longwood, Fla., shows a plaque that will be dedicated Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Valdez, A

This undated photo provided by the Alaska National Guard shows Maj. Gen. Thomas P. Carroll, the adjutant general who died with three other men in a pl

This photo provided by Kenneth Ayers Jr. and taken in 1960 shows his father, Kenneth Ayers Sr., after a successful moose hunt in Alaska. The elder Aye

This photo provided by Kenneth Ayers Jr. shows his father, Kenneth Ayers Sr. in his Air Force graduation photo in 1956. The elder Ayers and three othe

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A month after the second-largest earthquake ever devastated the community of Valdez (val-DEEZ'), Alaska, losses continued to mount.

The town had to be rebuilt, and an Alaska Air National Guard airplane delivered Alaska Gov. William Egan (EE'-gun) and a team of surveyors to the port community on Alaska's southern coast on April 25, 1964.

The plane immediately returned to Anchorage carrying the Alaska National Guard's adjutant general and three others.

The cargo plane took off in a heavy snowstorm, and crashed full speed into the waters of Prince William Sound three minutes after takeoff, killing everyone on board.

On Saturday, a plaque will be unveiled in Valdez to honor the four men killed in the humanitarian mission.