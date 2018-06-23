5 killed in suspected Boko Haram extremist attack in Nigeria

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — A member of a civilian self-defense group says five people have been killed in an attack by suspected Boko Haram extremists in northern Nigeria.

Maina Shettima tells The Associated Press that the bodies were found Saturday morning in Tungushe village just outside Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State and the birthplace of Boko Haram. He says six people were injured and homes and vehicles were burned.

Resident Umar Ibrahim says a suicide bomber detonated his explosives shortly after midnight near people sleeping outside their homes in the heat.

Security authorities in Maiduguri have not made a statement on the attack.

Nigeria more than once has claimed victory over Boko Haram but the group continues to carry out suicide bombings and kidnappings in the region.