Minnesota GOP chair says she faced racism from within party

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan says she has been the target of racist and sexist attacks from fellow Republicans.

Carnahan posted on her Facebook page that some GOP leaders around the state have called her "a stupid Asian not even born in America" and used other racial slurs. Carnahan was born in South Korea and adopted by Minnesota parents. The Star Tribune posted a screengrab of her post.

Carnahan told the newspaper that the remarks are "starting to get to me." She declined to identify which party leaders made them. She says she was merely venting on her personal page and thanking her father for his support on the issue.

Carnahan said on Facebook that she was confronted at President Donald Trump's rally in Duluth this week and told she is "disgusting."