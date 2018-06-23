Major New York-area traffic bottleneck about to get worse

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (AP) — An estimated two-and-a-half-year rehabilitation project figures to play havoc with the already congested approach to the Lincoln Tunnel into New York.

New Jersey's Department of Transportation is shoring up the 80-year-old Route 495 viaduct and replacing the crumbling roadway surface. The bridge span is considered structurally deficient.

The project will require one lane in each direction closed, likely beginning this summer. The DOT says motorists should expect "severe congestion" and should seek other forms of transportation or adjust their travel times to avoid peak periods.

More than 150,000 vehicles cross the viaduct each day. Ramps from 495 onto Routes 1 and 9 north and south will be closed, and motorists will be detoured onto Route 3 or local streets.