Israelis, Palestinians await William's inaugural royal visit

JERUSALEM (AP) — Prince William is set to arrive in Israel and the Palestinian territories this week for the first official visit of a member of the British royal family, ending the monarchy's decades-long mostly hands-off approach to one of the world's most sensitive regions.

Though the trip is being billed as non-political, and places a special emphasis on technology and joint Israeli-Arab projects, the Duke of Cambridge will also be meeting with the Israeli and Palestinian leaders, and visiting landmark Jerusalem sites at the heart of the century-old conflict.

The prince kicks off his Middle East four-day visit Sunday in Jordan, arriving in Jerusalem on Monday before travelling on to coastal Tel Aviv and Ramallah in the West Bank.