Cilic beats Kyrgios to reach 2nd straight Queen's Club final

By SAM JOHNSTON,Associated Press
2018/06/23 22:03

LONDON (AP) — Marin Cilic reached a second straight Queen's Club final after defeating Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4) on Saturday.

The top-seeded Croat raised his game when it mattered most, winning both tiebreakers in a match which featured no breaks of serve.

Cilic, who won Queen's in 2012 before finishing as runner-up in 2013 and last year, will face either Novak Djokovic or Jeremy Chardy in Sunday's final.

Such was the standard of serving, neither player managed to earn a break point in the opening set before Cilic played a faultless tiebreaker to move ahead.

Kyrgios maintained his composure to keep pace with Cilic in the second, fighting off the only two break points of the match in the fifth game to force another tiebreaker.

However, an opening point double fault from the Australian opened the door for Cilic, who ruthlessly took advantage to close the match out in 1 hour, 26 minutes.