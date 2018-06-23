  1. Home
Online sellers consider how to comply with sales tax ruling

By JOYCE M. ROSENBERG , AP Business Writer,Associated Press
2018/06/23 22:00

NEW YORK (AP) — While a Supreme Court ruling on sales taxes will create more obligations and expenses for many small online retailers, owners are already thinking about how they'll comply.

They expect to sign up for software and services to help collect the tax and send it to state tax authorities. And some are looking for ways to absorb the costs of complying.

Some online owners are shrugging off the decision, while owners of brick and mortar stores hope to get back some sales lost to the internet.

Adrienne Kosewicz already pays $3,300 a year for tax compliance software for sales in her home state, Washington. She expects that collecting taxes in other states will raise costs by a manageable 10 percent at her Seattle-based online business, Play It Safe World Toys.