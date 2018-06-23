WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

World Cup digest moves separately

TEN--GERRY WEBER OPEN

HALLE, Germany — Chasing his 99th career title, defending champion Roger Federer reached his 12th Gerry Weber Open final after beating qualifier Denis Kudla 7-6 (1), 7-5 on Saturday. SENT: 260 words, photos.

CAR--F1-FRENCH GP

LE CASTELLET, France — Heavy rain kept drivers in the garage for most of the final practice of the French Grand Prix on Saturday with Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes ending up fastest in the washed-out third session. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 200 words, photo. Will be updated with qualifying. 500 words, photos.

RGU--SOUTH AFRICA-ENGLAND

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — South Africa chases a series sweep by winning the third and final rugby test against Eddie Jones' ailing England. By Tristan Holme. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. Match starts 1505 GMT.

SOC--AC MILAN--OWNERSHIP

MILAN — The Ricketts family that owns the Chicago Cubs says it is negotiating to purchase the debt-ridden AC Milan soccer team. SENT: 240 words, photo.

HKN--NHL DRAFT

DALLAS — Rasmus Dahlin went first overall to the Buffalo Sabres, Commissioner Gary Bettman was booed relentlessly by the crowd all night and trade chatter didn't amount to a whole lot of movement. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 790 words, photos.

RGU--AUSTRALIA-IRELAND

SYDNEY — Six Nations rugby champions Ireland capped an outstanding season with a contentious 20-16 win Saturday over Australia to clinch the three-test series 2-1. It was Ireland's first series win in Australia since 1979. SENT: 430 words, photos.

RGU--FIJI-TONGA

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Vereniki Goneva was both hero and villain as Pacific Nations Cup champion Fiji suffered a surprise 27-19 loss to Tonga in a one-off rugby test in Lautoka on Saturday. SENT: 250 words.

RGL--PACIFIC TESTS

SYDNEY — Winger Junior Rau scored two tries to lead Papua New Guinea to a 26-14 upset win over Fiji in a rugby league international on Saturday. Tonga enjoyed a seven-try, 38-22 win over Samoa in the Pacific International doubleheader at Campbelltown Stadium. SENT: 240 words.

TEN--QUEEN'S CLUB

LONDON — Top-seeded Marin Cilic plays Nick Kyrgios in the opening semifinal at Queen's Club, and Novak Djokovic takes on Jeremy Chardy. By Sam Johnston. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

TEN--BIRMINGHAM CLASSIC

BIRMINGHAM, England — Magdalena Rybarikova, the grass-court expert whose career was in danger of ending after wrist and knee surgeries, reaches the final of the Birmingham Classic. UPCOMING: 350 words by 1345 GMT, photos.

GLF--TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP

CROMWELL, Connecticut — Brian Harman shot a 4-under 66 on Friday to move to 10-under par and watched that hold up for the second-round lead in the Travelers Championship, thanks in part to a 10-second rule. By Pat Eaton-Robb. SENT: 600 words, photos.

GLF--BMW INTERNATIONAL OPEN

PULHEIM, Germany — Australia's Scott Hend takes a one-stroke lead into the third round of the BMW International Open. UPCOMING: 250 words by 2000 GMT.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

ROGERS, Arkansas — Since its first year on the LPGA Tour in 2007, the crowds at the NW Arkansas Championship have belonged to Stacy Lewis. Another former University of Arkansas star staked her claim as the hometown favorite Friday when Gaby Lopez shot a career-low 8-under 63 to take the first-round lead at Pinnacle Country Club. By Kurt Voigt. SENT: 420 words, photo.

BKN--THUNDER-ANTHONY

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony plans to opt in and take the $28 million he is due next season. By Cliff Brunt. SENT: 420 words, photo.

BKL--WNBA CAPSULES

PHOENIX — Maya Moore scored 23 points and the Minnesota Lynx beat Phoenix 83-72 on Friday night to end the Mercury's eight-game winning streak. SENT: 590 words.

BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES

NEW YORK — Cody Bellinger hit a grand slam to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the sinking New York Mets 5-2 on Friday night behind Alex Wood's effective pitching. SENT: 2,000 words, photos.

ATH--US OUTDOORS

DES MOINES, Iowa — Noah Lyles won a thrilling 100-meter final Friday at the USATF Outdoor national championships, becoming the youngest title-holder in the event in 34 years. By Luke Meredith. SENT: 470 words, photos.

BOX--SHIELDS-GABRIELS

DETROIT — Claressa Shields slugged her way through 10 spirited rounds against Hanna Gabriels — then looked ready to fight another opponent right afterward. By Noah Trister. SENT: 640 words, photos.

