Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, June 23, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A couple of t-storms;82;75;Rain and a t-storm;83;75;SW;7;82%;86%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;102;87;Plenty of sunshine;102;88;WNW;12;41%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;90;69;Sunny, breezy, nice;91;69;W;18;45%;1%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Turning sunny;80;67;Sunny and nice;79;67;E;11;66%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;65;52;Low clouds;64;55;NNW;10;70%;44%;2

Anchorage, United States;Rather cloudy;61;50;Mostly cloudy;65;54;WSW;6;61%;44%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warm;102;76;Sunny and very warm;100;75;ESE;7;16%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, nice;75;56;Mostly sunny, nice;79;56;NW;8;42%;33%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, warm;87;57;A shower or two;67;53;SSW;10;77%;66%;1

Athens, Greece;A shower or t-storm;86;68;A shower or t-storm;83;68;N;9;61%;66%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;57;50;A few showers;60;52;NW;8;72%;87%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Windy this morning;103;80;Plenty of sunshine;106;81;WNW;14;24%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A.M. showers, cloudy;93;74;A morning shower;92;73;SSW;4;66%;66%;4

Bangalore, India;Couple of t-storms;81;69;A t-storm in spots;81;69;W;11;75%;72%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy;95;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;81;W;8;60%;65%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;77;67;Clouds and sun, nice;78;67;ENE;9;58%;12%;11

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warmer;95;77;Partly sunny and hot;97;77;S;9;35%;13%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and clouds;69;52;Partly sunny, nice;71;52;WNW;5;49%;12%;10

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;65;54;Cloudy with a shower;64;51;WNW;8;66%;75%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;64;49;Showers around;63;47;SE;7;70%;83%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;79;51;Partly sunny;79;52;E;5;45%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;68;54;Partly sunny;68;54;NW;10;56%;44%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;68;49;Low clouds;66;53;N;6;62%;42%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler;71;52;Partly sunny;75;53;WSW;6;50%;36%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;69;51;Partly sunny;70;52;NW;9;53%;37%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;61;34;Partly sunny, cooler;49;41;NNW;5;50%;25%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;83;61;Periods of sun;84;61;NW;5;37%;41%;5

Busan, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;83;67;Plenty of sunshine;88;69;SW;7;55%;1%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;99;74;Sunny and very warm;98;74;N;9;31%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Periods of rain;61;53;A shower;61;50;N;10;71%;80%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;80;68;A t-storm in spots;80;68;ESE;4;64%;65%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;100;83;Rather cloudy, warm;100;83;SSW;9;51%;55%;5

Chicago, United States;Clearing and warmer;75;64;Clouds and sun, nice;75;64;ENE;8;69%;10%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An a.m. thunderstorm;89;77;A p.m. t-storm;85;77;WSW;8;81%;80%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or two;69;53;Clouds and sun;71;56;W;7;57%;30%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;82;76;Mostly sunny, nice;83;75;W;8;78%;4%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny and hot;100;79;Mostly sunny and hot;99;79;S;15;52%;27%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;86;70;Sunshine, pleasant;87;71;SSE;11;72%;5%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;109;91;Hot with hazy sun;110;90;WSW;10;29%;12%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;86;55;A p.m. t-storm;70;52;E;8;55%;56%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;91;81;A p.m. t-storm;94;80;SSE;10;69%;86%;3

Dili, East Timor;Sunny intervals;93;70;Partly sunny;91;73;SE;6;59%;36%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;67;48;Sunshine and nice;71;53;SE;8;59%;3%;8

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;94;66;Mostly sunny;90;64;NNE;9;24%;3%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;77;68;Mostly sunny;77;68;ESE;7;74%;4%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Dull and dreary;97;82;High clouds;94;81;SSE;8;63%;44%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;71;44;Periods of sun;70;44;ENE;4;47%;11%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm in spots;89;74;E;7;72%;71%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;63;46;Spotty showers;64;53;NNW;10;58%;86%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;93;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;76;SSW;8;80%;78%;4

Hong Kong, China;A heavy thunderstorm;88;78;A few showers;89;80;SSE;9;75%;80%;7

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the a.m.;87;75;Spotty showers;88;75;ENE;17;56%;84%;11

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;74;Cloudy;90;74;W;8;59%;70%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;102;78;Hazy sun and warm;103;78;NNW;8;34%;2%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sunshine;75;68;Nice with some sun;76;68;ENE;12;59%;35%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Some sun returning;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;91;77;W;5;71%;86%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very hot;109;85;Warm with sunshine;99;83;NNW;13;52%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;67;42;Sunny and nice;68;41;S;5;33%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;92;64;Sunny;91;60;NNW;10;14%;2%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;93;84;Hazy sunshine;94;85;WSW;11;62%;27%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Rain this afternoon;84;69;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;68;W;5;78%;83%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun;102;81;Mostly sunny;104;83;S;15;33%;12%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers and t-storms;62;49;Partly sunny, warmer;71;51;WSW;10;51%;30%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;81;A t-storm in spots;89;81;ENE;18;61%;64%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Periods of sun;87;71;Partly sunny;85;71;WNW;6;67%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;90;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;79;SSW;8;76%;84%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;85;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;NNW;4;76%;71%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;59;25;A passing shower;55;28;E;7;43%;80%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;A couple of t-storms;83;75;A shower or t-storm;82;74;SW;6;80%;79%;7

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;65;59;Clouds, then sun;66;60;S;9;72%;13%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;83;63;Sunshine and nice;81;62;NW;7;69%;10%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;73;53;Partly sunny;75;55;SE;5;45%;15%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;79;62;Low clouds, then sun;78;61;SSW;6;70%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;82;70;Mostly sunny;80;70;WSW;6;72%;3%;7

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;97;69;Sunshine, very hot;98;72;NNE;5;33%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Showers around;87;79;Spotty showers;88;82;W;7;71%;82%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;87;75;Nice with some sun;87;76;NE;4;75%;55%;8

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;87;78;A thunderstorm;90;77;E;6;71%;73%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;54;45;Areas of low clouds;54;43;WSW;7;71%;37%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;72;55;A p.m. t-storm;72;55;NW;4;63%;82%;14

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;88;76;A t-storm in spots;88;79;ESE;7;71%;77%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Cool with rain;59;49;Showers and t-storms;63;46;SW;8;82%;83%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;84;76;Partly sunny;83;75;S;13;69%;64%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;57;40;Partly sunny, chilly;49;38;NNW;6;56%;25%;3

Montreal, Canada;Showers around;74;58;A little p.m. rain;73;55;N;0;68%;83%;4

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;85;67;A shower in the p.m.;83;56;W;10;36%;66%;3

Mumbai, India;Rain this morning;87;80;Cloudy with showers;87;81;SW;9;82%;98%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;72;55;A t-shower in spots;72;55;NNW;7;70%;70%;8

New York, United States;A shower or t-storm;73;68;A t-storm in spots;87;68;WNW;8;64%;55%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;91;67;Mostly sunny;91;69;WNW;8;45%;4%;12

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;80;60;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;61;ENE;6;74%;56%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler with rain;75;66;Nice with some sun;81;66;SSW;8;60%;15%;12

Oslo, Norway;Warmer;71;49;Partly sunny;73;55;WSW;5;42%;29%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;71;57;Rain and drizzle;72;51;WNW;7;73%;58%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A passing shower;85;79;An afternoon shower;85;80;E;9;77%;71%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;86;75;Showers and t-storms;85;75;NNW;5;83%;84%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;86;74;Heavy p.m. showers;84;74;E;6;84%;75%;3

Paris, France;Partly sunny;72;53;Partly sunny;74;56;NE;7;54%;16%;9

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;70;51;Sunshine, pleasant;71;51;ENE;7;60%;3%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;91;79;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;WSW;8;66%;63%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds, nice;86;71;Clouds and sun;87;70;SE;17;71%;35%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;91;73;A t-storm in spots;92;75;ESE;8;52%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Becoming cloudy;61;51;A shower in places;64;52;NW;8;56%;56%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;90;59;Mainly cloudy;88;64;SSW;6;59%;7%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;70;51;Becoming cloudy;73;52;SW;8;51%;44%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;76;63;Partial sunshine;76;62;W;8;71%;7%;12

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;83;73;Morning showers;82;72;SE;11;77%;92%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;54;47;A little a.m. rain;53;46;WNW;6;79%;95%;1

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;67;53;Periods of rain;61;51;W;7;69%;88%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine;82;69;Sunny;85;68;E;4;63%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;99;79;Plenty of sun;104;78;NNE;9;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;A t-storm in spots;81;60;Partly sunny;81;61;N;7;45%;27%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy;68;53;A little p.m. rain;62;52;ENE;11;80%;77%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and warm;76;57;Sunny and pleasant;71;57;WSW;11;64%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;78;63;A shower or t-storm;79;64;ENE;6;74%;80%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;83;78;A shower or two;86;78;ESE;15;71%;73%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;77;66;Couple of t-storms;78;65;E;5;94%;82%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;83;58;Mostly cloudy;84;58;NNE;9;15%;4%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;57;45;Partly sunny;57;39;ESE;3;59%;26%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;82;73;A t-storm in spots;84;74;N;5;77%;65%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;91;64;Mostly sunny, humid;87;62;NNW;6;64%;9%;11

Seattle, United States;Nice with some sun;73;56;Lots of sun, nice;78;56;NNE;7;54%;65%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Clearing;86;66;Sunshine;88;67;WSW;6;53%;2%;11

Shanghai, China;Showers around;75;70;Mostly cloudy;82;73;ESE;9;74%;44%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or t-storm;86;78;A shower in the a.m.;86;78;S;5;78%;81%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clearing;68;47;Partly sunny;69;50;E;6;50%;30%;11

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;80;A shower in spots;87;77;E;18;67%;67%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;64;49;Partly sunny;68;49;SW;8;51%;20%;5

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;66;46;Mostly sunny;62;46;SW;10;61%;3%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Thundershower;93;81;A t-storm in spots;93;80;NW;5;65%;55%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sunshine;63;48;Periods of rain;62;53;WNW;8;70%;88%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, warm;97;69;Partly sunny;91;66;NE;10;33%;9%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;88;66;Partly sunny, warm;90;67;NNW;6;44%;34%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;103;77;Sunny and very warm;100;78;ENE;7;16%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;85;72;Nice with sunshine;85;71;N;8;51%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;79;62;Periods of sun;82;59;ENE;4;43%;28%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Rain, not as warm;74;65;High clouds;81;70;S;7;71%;9%;11

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;65;59;Morning rain, cloudy;68;56;NNW;6;83%;75%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;83;71;Sunny and pleasant;86;73;E;8;53%;6%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Plenty of sunshine;95;67;Partly sunny, nice;86;67;NW;11;55%;62%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Afternoon showers;72;50;Mostly cloudy;69;45;NNW;11;47%;3%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;71;55;Showers around;72;56;NW;5;55%;94%;8

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;69;54;Partly sunny;69;55;NW;9;47%;44%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;89;76;High clouds;85;75;WNW;7;71%;44%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;66;49;Spotty showers;62;49;N;7;77%;91%;2

Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;67;49;Thundershowers;65;49;W;11;70%;83%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;53;50;Partly sunny, windy;58;48;NW;24;83%;44%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;87;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;78;SW;7;81%;86%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;91;59;Mostly sunny;87;62;NE;3;39%;17%;12

