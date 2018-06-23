Russia faces Uruguay in World Cup with knockout round ahead

SAMARA, Russia (AP) — Coach Stanislav Cherchesov insists Russia's success at the World Cup is about much more than home-team advantage.

Russia will face its toughest challenge so far against Uruguay. The undefeated teams play Monday in Samara for the top spot in their group. Both are already assured a spot in the round of 16.

It's the farthest Russia has advanced in the post-Soviet era. And it will no doubt get harder because the Russians could next face Portugal or Spain.

The hosts came in with the lowest FIFA ranking in the field at No. 70. But Cherchesov says "it is not an accident" that the team has two wins. He says the key to Russia's success is preparation.

