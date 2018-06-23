Candidates campaign in final rallies before Turkey elections

ISTANBUL (AP) — Politicians in Turkey are campaigning for the last remaining hours before a propaganda ban begins ahead of Sunday's critical presidential and parliamentary elections.

Speaking in Istanbul Saturday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Turks to vote. He listed the hospitals and transport infrastructure constructed under his 15 years at Turkey's helm as proof of his leadership, and slammed his opponents for lacking vision.

His main opponent Muharrem Ince drew a massive crowd to an Istanbul rally Saturday.

Erdogan called snap elections more than a year ahead of schedule, in a bid to usher in an executive presidency with sweeping powers. He said the new system will bring stability and prosperity to Turkey, but critics warn it could lead to a "one-man rule."