Morocco aiming to salvage something from last game vs Spain

KALININGRAD, Russia (AP) — Morocco has lost both its matches at the World Cup and hasn't scored a goal. That doesn't mean Spain will have it easy against the North Africans.

The Atlas Lions will be desperate to salvage something from what has been a miserable World Cup for Morocco when they take on Spain in Kaliningrad on Monday in their final Group B match.

Morocco coach Herve Renard says "We will finish against Spain and we will try to finish with flying colors."

A win for Spain would guarantee the 2010 World Champion advances to the knockout stage. A draw would be enough if Portugal beats Iran in the other Group B match.