The Latest: Thiago Silva upset at teammate Neymar's insult

MOSCOW (AP) — The Latest on Saturday at the World Cup (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

It wouldn't be the World Cup without some emotion from Brazil.

Thiago Silva is upset with his teammate Neymar for shouting at him during Friday's tense 2-0 win over Costa Rica.

Neymar apparently was angry with Silva for giving the ball back to Costa Rica late in the game with the score locked at 0-0, because the star striker considered Costa Rica to be time wasting.

In comments reported by globo.com, Silva says he has always tried to treat Neymar as a younger brother but, "When I gave the ball back (to Costa Rica) he insulted me. Theoretically he was right, because they stalled a lot."

Silva, who was captain for the game under coach Tite's captaincy rotation policy, added "I was very sad about that insult."

Neymar scored Brazil's second goal in the seventh minute of injury time, his first of the tournament and 56th overall for Brazil.

Brazil is level with Switzerland on four points in Group E and next plays Serbia.

___

1:10 p.m.

Dele Alli has returned to practice with the England squad but carried out individual drills away from the main group, keeping him in doubt for the World Cup match against Panama.

The midfielder hurt his thigh in England's 2-1 win over Tunisia on Monday and didn't practice with the group for four days.

Alli participated in warm-up routines on Saturday and later worked alone on his fitness.

England coach Gareth Southgate has said Alli is unlikely to feature against Panama in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday.