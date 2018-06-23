Taiwan wins 6 gold medals at international invention exhibition

Taiwanese inventors won a total of 10 medals, including six gold, at Invent Arena in the Czech Republic this year, the Taiwan-based Chinese Innovation and Invention Society (CIIS) said Saturday.

Taiwan also bagged three silver medals and one bronze, which propelled it to third place among the 22 participating countries in terms of medal count at the biennial competition, CIIS said.



The Taiwanese gold medalists included a team led by Professor Hsu Tzu-kui of the Air Force Institute of Technology, which presented an all-weather wind turbine capable of generating power at the slightest breeze.

The team said that while there are many wind turbines on Taiwan's west coast, they tend to stand idle when there is no wind.

By improving the aerodynamics and rotor blade design of wind turbines, they will be able to turn even in a gentle breeze, the team said.

Meanwhile, a team from Chienkuo Technology University in Changhua won a silver medal with their innovative roller blade wheels, which feature better friction for skating on wet surfaces.

Invent Arena, held for the second time since 2016, took place at the Werk Arena in Trinec from June 20-22.

The Czech Republic and Poland finished with the highest medal counts among the participating countries, which included the United States, Russia, China and Indonesia, according to the CIIS. (By Chen Chih-Chung and Ko Lin)