76 percent of Taiwanese youth want to start their own business: survey  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –1111 Job Bank's annual Youth Entrepreneurship Survey (布青年創業調查) found that 76 percent of Taiwanese youth want to, or currently have set up their own business, reported CNA.

The survey supports last year's response of 75 percent and reveals that on average, successful entrepreneurs earn more money and work less.

It found the average monthly salary increased from $NT32,200 (US$1,062) to NT$50,100 (US$1,652) and work hours decreased from 40 to 32.33 after entrepreneurs set out on their own.

But the benefits do not come without risks, with 60 percent of respondents saying their entrepreneurial efforts ended in debt.

The survey revealed that for most Taiwanese, the goal of a successful business is unrealized.

61.46 percent of respondents have not yet put their ideas into action. Only 4.46 percent are currently in business, 3.18 percent were previously in business and 7 percent are about to open up shop.

Despite this, the great majority of respondents, 91 percent, want to get into the street food industry, while 20 percent want to open a restaurant and 18 percent a café.

The average amount of money set aside to start a business was NT$630,500, where 78.22 percent said the money was taken from personal savings. Meanwhile 27.72% said their start-up capital was from government loans and 24.75 percent said it came from family and friends.

Deputy General Manager of 1111 Job Bank, He Chi-sheng(何啟聖) said that young people have entrepreneurial advantages in their boldness, creativity and agility.

He encouraged young people to plan more thoroughly and to think about how to address a wide range of business challenges before starting out.

Low wages and long hours were encouraging people to go out on their own, added He.

The survey had a random sample of 942 respondents under the age of 40, and was conducted between June 1-20.