  1. Home
  2. Politics

New Mexico governor visits Taiwan to build cooperation: MOFA

By  Central News Agency
2018/06/23 17:50

Susana Martinez, governor of New Mexico. (By Associated Press)

Susana Martinez, governor of the U.S. state of New Mexico, arrived in Taiwan Saturday on a week-long visit to promote bilateral cooperation, according to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

During her visit, Martinez and her delegation composed of several state government officials will meet with officials and executives from the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Transportation and Communications, Taiwan External Trade Development Council, CPC Corporation, Taiwan and Taiwan Power Company, MOFA said in a press release.

Members of the governor's delegation include her Chief of Staff Keith Gardner, Economic Development Secretary Matt Geisel, and Secretary of Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Ken McQueen, according to the release.

MOFA said it hoping that their June 23-29 visit will help build cooperation between Taiwan and New Mexico in the areas of economics, trade, education, culture, and energy technology.

New Mexico has maintained strong ties with Taiwan for years and has advocated for Taiwan's participation as an observer in the International Civil Aviation Organization and World Health Organization, according to MOFA. (By Hou Tzu-ying and Hsu Hsiao-ling)
New Mexico
U.S. governors
MOFA
Susana Martinez

RELATED ARTICLES

Pressure from China will not stop Taiwan from reaching out to world: President Tsai
2018/06/20 16:22
Officials from Taiwan ally Solomon Islands visit China
2018/06/16 20:43
Taiwan asks FIFA World Cup fan registration website to correct naming
2018/06/07 18:00
Outgoing deputy AIT head awarded medal, praises U.S. Taiwan ties
2018/06/06 19:20
Taiwan donates to Guatemala volcano disaster relief
2018/06/06 14:44