DUNEDIN, New Zealand — New Zealand beat France 49-14 in the third rugby test on Saturday to win the three-match series 3-0:

Scores:

New Zealand 49 (Rieko Ioane 3, Damian McKenzie 2, Ben Smith, Matt Todd tries; Damian McKenzie 7 conversions), France 14 (Baptiste Serin, Wesley Fofana tries; Anthony Belleau 2 conversions). HT: 21-14.