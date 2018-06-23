Taiwan still striving for U.S. steel tariff exemption says top trade negotiator

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan is still striving for exemption from U.S. tariffs on imported steel and alumiuium said John Deng (鄧振中), Taiwan's top trade negotiator on Friday, reported CNA.

In a press conference, Deng said that Taiwan still holds the goal of being granted a national exemption from Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs and the U.S. is making "internal considerations" about the matter.

Taiwan is also a victim of China's steel dumping, and the government plans to decrease the Chinese-made components in its steel according to Deng.

Deng said that he raised the issue with U.S. officials and pointed to the financial burden put on Taiwanese steel and aluminum manufacturers during the U.S. investment summit "Select USA" in Washington D.C.

Deng attended meetings with officials from the U.S. Department of State, Ministry of Commerce, Senators and members of Congress during the summit.

Deng also met with U.S. trade officials at the APEC ministerial meeting in Papua New Guinea last month.

Although no decision has been made, Taiwan cannot be criticized for staying idle.

Taiwan has the greatest delegation out of any nation, with 60 people representing 120 businesses.