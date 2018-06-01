Taiwan EPA denies tenfold increase in plastic waste imports from U.K.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said Saturday that imports of plastic waste from Great Britain recently rose by less than 2.5 times instead of the tenfold rise reported by the media.

As China cracked down on the import of waste from mostly western countries, the flow was redirected toward other destinations, including Taiwan and Southeast Asia, recent reports said.

However, the EPA said that in the period from January to May, Great Britain exported 14,700 tons of plastic trash to Taiwan, compared to 6,000 tons during the same period last year, an increase by a factor of 2.46, and not a tenfold rise.

According to the EPA, the original report in the Financial Times of London had compared the highest monthly import level for this year with the lowest from last year instead of comparing two similar periods, the Central News Agency reported.

International market prices for plastic waste used as raw material for new products had dropped dramatically, so it was only logical that buyers would want to import more at cheaper prices, the EPA argued.

During a working visit, EPA officials had found that most of the plastic imported was destined for recycling into plastic bottles, trash cans or textiles, CNA reported.

While no license was necessary to import the waste, the EPA said it would investigate whether importers were respecting all relevant regulations.