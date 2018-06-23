Two-stroke scooter fans protest ban outside Legislative Yuan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Two-stroke scooter enthusiasts protested against a possible ban on their beloved machines for the second time this week, outside the Legislative Yuan yesterday, reported CNA.

Protesters drove around the Legislative Yuan before gathering at an entrance to voice their discontent.

Amendments to the Air Pollution Control Act (空氣污染防制法) passed a second reading this week, overcoming another hurdle in a bid to potentially ban the environmentally damaging machines.

Revisions to the Air Pollution Control Act as championed by the Environmental Protection Administration hope to improve emission standards for older vehicles and will provide greater scope for governments to designate emission standards for road use.

The draft legislation has the potential to take some two-stroke machines off the road due to their higher emissions.

The protesters believe the legislation violates the rights of two-stroke owners and that they are being unfairly singled out.

Protest leader Lo Yi (羅宜) said that Taiwan's rising air pollution was not caused by two-stroke engines and that the government was unwilling to take on the big polluters including large factories and corporations.

Lo said that two-stroke engines only account for 1.15 percent of total pollution, quoting statistics from the Environmental Protection Agency.

After the press conference, protesters gathered in-front of the cameras and cried "the government is unconstitutional, two-stroke not guilty", reported CNA.



Protesters outside the Legislative Yuan yesterday. (CNA)

Lo went on to say that if the government did not listen to the people, more action and more protests will be carried out.

Yesterday's protest comes after an initial protest on Ketagalan Boulevard in Taipei last Sunday, June 17.