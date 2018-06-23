Foreign envoys see the sights of Penghu, Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted a tour of Penghu County (澎湖縣) this weekend to help showcase all that Taiwan has to offer to 32 foreign envoys, reported CNA.

The expedition which began yesterday, will include tours of Erkan Historic Village (二崁傳統聚落), geological sites like Daguoye Columnar Basalt (菓葉玄武岩) and sandy white beaches.



Foreign envoys at Erkan Historic Village. (CNA)

The event is hoped to not just showcase the region to the national representatives, but to also enhance the envoy's cultural understanding of Taiwan as a whole and to improve the international visibility of Penghu County.

Penghu was named by the Lonely Planet as one of the world's ten most mysterious islands in 2011.

Soon to be Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hsu Su-chien (徐斯儉) is leading the tour.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that representatives from Argentina, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Guatemala, Haiti, Hungary, India, Israel, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Marshall, Mexico, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Russia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Slovakia, Solomon Islands, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, Tuvalu and the United Kingdom are taking part in the trip.