DPP to send interns southbound for training

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – 15 Taiwanese interns will be sent to three southeast Asian countries as part of a month-long internship program put on by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), reported CNA yesterday.

The 15 interns will be assigned to nine Taiwanese companies operating in Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam in a bid to strengthen ties between Taiwan and the greater region.

15 students were chosen out of an application pool of 130 applications.

The program participants will enjoy subsidized flights, accommodation and living expenses.

Ho Meng-hua (何孟樺), head of the DPP's youth development wing said that she hopes the program will help the interns develop a deeper understanding of society and culture in southeast Asia.

DPP Deputy Secretary-General, Hsu Chia-ching (徐佳青) said that she hoped that the program participants embrace the challenges, exercise curiosity and gain first-hand experience of the world.

Hsu encouraged the interns to approach the program with an open mind, strive to learn from the locals and to take advantage of their language skills, reported CNA.

The interns gathered yesterday for a workshop to receive practical training to help them maximize the opportunity of the program.

The internship program will run from July to September this year.