|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Gennett Cin
|72
|272
|38
|91
|.335
|FFreeman Atl
|74
|287
|48
|95
|.331
|Arenado Col
|70
|266
|51
|86
|.323
|Markakis Atl
|74
|294
|44
|95
|.323
|Kemp LAD
|72
|231
|33
|74
|.320
|Almora ChC
|68
|214
|38
|68
|.318
|OHerrera Phi
|71
|276
|39
|85
|.308
|BCrawford SF
|72
|256
|31
|78
|.305
|Martinez StL
|68
|253
|32
|77
|.304
|Realmuto Mia
|55
|217
|35
|66
|.304
|Suarez Cin
|58
|217
|34
|66
|.304
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 19; Arenado, Colorado, 17; Albies, Atlanta, 16; Villanueva, San Diego, 16; Story, Colorado, 16; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 16; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 16; Suarez, Cincinnati, 16; 3 tied at 15.
|Runs Batted In
Suarez, Cincinnati, 57; Story, Colorado, 56; Arenado, Colorado, 53; FFreeman, Atlanta, 51; Gennett, Cincinnati, 50; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 49; JBaez, Chicago, 49; Rizzo, Chicago, 48; TShaw, Milwaukee, 47; 3 tied at 45.
|Pitching
Scherzer, Washington, 10-3; Lester, Chicago, 9-2; Wacha, St. Louis, 8-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 8-2; Newcomb, Atlanta, 8-2; Suter, Milwaukee, 8-4; Godley, Arizona, 8-5; Stratton, San Francisco, 8-5; Mikolas, St. Louis, 7-2; 2 tied at 7-6.