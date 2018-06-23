  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/06/23 13:45
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Gennett Cin 72 272 38 91 .335
FFreeman Atl 74 287 48 95 .331
Arenado Col 70 266 51 86 .323
Markakis Atl 74 294 44 95 .323
Kemp LAD 72 231 33 74 .320
Almora ChC 68 214 38 68 .318
OHerrera Phi 71 276 39 85 .308
BCrawford SF 72 256 31 78 .305
Martinez StL 68 253 32 77 .304
Realmuto Mia 55 217 35 66 .304
Suarez Cin 58 217 34 66 .304
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 19; Arenado, Colorado, 17; Albies, Atlanta, 16; Villanueva, San Diego, 16; Story, Colorado, 16; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 16; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 16; Suarez, Cincinnati, 16; 3 tied at 15.

Runs Batted In

Suarez, Cincinnati, 57; Story, Colorado, 56; Arenado, Colorado, 53; FFreeman, Atlanta, 51; Gennett, Cincinnati, 50; Aguilar, Milwaukee, 49; JBaez, Chicago, 49; Rizzo, Chicago, 48; TShaw, Milwaukee, 47; 3 tied at 45.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 10-3; Lester, Chicago, 9-2; Wacha, St. Louis, 8-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 8-2; Newcomb, Atlanta, 8-2; Suter, Milwaukee, 8-4; Godley, Arizona, 8-5; Stratton, San Francisco, 8-5; Mikolas, St. Louis, 7-2; 2 tied at 7-6.