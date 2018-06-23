|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Altuve Hou
|77
|306
|49
|106
|.346
|Betts Bos
|58
|225
|58
|77
|.342
|Segura Sea
|71
|296
|52
|99
|.334
|Trout LAA
|76
|262
|62
|86
|.328
|JMartinez Bos
|73
|278
|51
|90
|.324
|MDuffy TB
|59
|234
|21
|75
|.321
|Rosario Min
|71
|282
|52
|89
|.316
|Brantley Cle
|63
|258
|38
|81
|.314
|Jay KC
|59
|238
|28
|73
|.307
|Simmons LAA
|65
|238
|35
|73
|.307
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 23; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 22; KDavis, Oakland, 20; Cruz, Seattle, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Betts, Boston, 19; MMachado, Baltimore, 19; Gallo, Texas, 18; Stanton, New York, 18.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 60; Haniger, Seattle, 55; MMachado, Baltimore, 55; KDavis, Oakland, 52; Judge, New York, 51; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 50; Benintendi, Boston, 50; Mazara, Texas, 49; 5 tied at 48.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 11-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 11-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 9-1; Morton, Houston, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Happ, Toronto, 9-3; Porcello, Boston, 9-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 9-4; GCole, Houston, 8-1; McCullers, Houston, 8-3.