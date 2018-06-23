  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/23 13:14
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 50 23 .685
Boston 51 26 .662 1
Tampa Bay 35 40 .467 16
Toronto 34 41 .453 17
Baltimore 22 52 .297 28½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 41 33 .554
Detroit 36 40 .474 6
Minnesota 33 39 .458 7
Chicago 25 50 .333 16½
Kansas City 23 52 .307 18½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 50 27 .649
Seattle 46 30 .605
Los Angeles 41 35 .539
Oakland 39 37 .513 10½
Texas 33 44 .429 17

___

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees 4, Seattle 3

Boston 9, Minnesota 2

Washington 4, Baltimore 2

L.A. Angels 8, Toronto 5

Friday's Games

Oakland 11, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game

Boston 14, Seattle 10

Cleveland 10, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 10, Atlanta 7, 15 innings

Chicago White Sox 6, Oakland 4, 2nd game

Kansas City 1, Houston 0

Texas 8, Minnesota 1

L.A. Angels 2, Toronto 1

Saturday's Games

Oakland (Mengden 6-6) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Gallardo 0-0) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 5-7) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Font 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 6-5), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Kennedy 1-7) at Houston (McCullers 8-3), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 7-4) at Boston (Rodriguez 9-1), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 0-5) at L.A. Angels (Barria 5-3), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.