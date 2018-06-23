Richard sets down 18 of 21 in Padres' 6-2 win over Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Clayton Richard pitched three-hit ball over six innings for his fourth consecutive win and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Friday night.

Eric Hosmer and Manuel Margot each had two hits and two RBIs as the Padres snapped a five-game skid. Travis Jankowski and Cory Spangenberg added two hits apiece.

Richard (7-6) was dominant in his third start against the Giants this season. He retired 17 straight during one stretch, allowed only two runners past second base and struck out four. The four consecutive wins mark a career high for the left-hander.

San Diego's bullpen made Richard's performance hold up, but it was dicey at times.

Padres manager Andy Green used three relievers to get out of the seventh. Kirby Yates allowed a leadoff single in the eighth before setting down the next three. Brad Hand retired all three batters he faced in the ninth.

Gorkys Hernandez doubled twice off Richard.

San Diego scored the go-ahead run in the sixth on a throwing error by catcher Nick Hundley.

Spangenberg slid into first base with an infield single after initially being called out. After Freddy Galvis singled Spangenberg to third, Hundley blocked a wild pitch by starting pitcher Chris Stratton but threw the ball into center field, allowing Spangenberg to score. Margot followed with an RBI single.

Sandoval's two-out single in the seventh off Craig Stammen trimmed San Diego's lead to 3-2 before the Padres scored three in the ninth.

Stratton (8-5) allowed three runs and nine hits in six innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: C Austin Hedges (elbow tendinitis) continues to make progress in his rehab start with Triple-A El Paso and could rejoin the team soon. The Chihuahuas are playing a series against San Francisco's affiliate in Sacramento, about 80 minutes north AT&T Park.

Giants: The team is undecided what the next step will be for Jeff Samardzija after the right-hander gave up four runs in four innings with Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday. Manager Bruce Bochy said it's possible Samardzija will make at least one more rehab start before rejoining the big league club.

UP NEXT

RHP Jordan Lyles (2-4, 4.46 ERA) pitches for San Diego on Saturday in the third game of the series. It will be Lyles' ninth start, his most since 2015. LHP Andrew Suarez (2-4, 4.70) goes for San Francisco.

___

