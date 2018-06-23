Solid outing by Heaney leads Angels past Blue Jays 2-1

ANAHEIM (AP) — Andrew Heaney pitched seven solid innings in another quality start, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 2-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

Heaney (4-5) allowed just one run and nine hits, and struck out four with no walks. The left-hander has gone at least seven innings in three of his last four starts.

The Angels got on the scoreboard with a two-run first inning, giving Heaney all the support he would need. Justin Upton drew a two-out walk and Albert Pujols doubled him in. Luis Valbuena singled in Pujols from second to give the Angels a 2-0 lead.

The Blue Jays had things going in the seventh when Devon Travis hit a run-scoring double to right field to pull Toronto within a run at 2-1. But with runners on first and second, Heaney struck out Justin Smoak and got Yangervis Solarte to fly out to left field. Heaney punctuated Upton's catch in left field with a fist pump — and his night was done.

Cam Bedrosian threw a perfect eighth in relief, and Blake Parker pitched a perfect ninth to earn his ninth save.

Marco Estrada (4-7) had a fine start, too. He allowed just two earned runs and three hits in seven innings and struck out seven.

Upton also made a fantastic, leaping catch against the left-field fence to rob Russell Martin of a potential home run in the second inning.

Andrelton Simmons struck out in the fourth inning, a rarity for the Angels shortstop. It was his first strikeout since May 18, a span of 90 plate appearances. It was the fourth-longest streak in club history.

The Blue Jays have lost 13 of their 14 games against left-handed starters.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Danny Barnes (knee tendinitis) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. ... OF Steve Pearce (left oblique strain) was activated from the 10-day disabled list. ... INF Josh Donaldson (calf tightness) is rehabbing in Florida and not scheduled to return on the team's road trip, but possibly the Blue Jays' next homestand.

Angels: RHP Shohei Ohtani (elbow) stood in the batter's box in the bullpen and watched pitches to work on his timing while he's on the disabled list. He's also running to stay in shape. He's scheduled to have his elbow re-evaluated Thursday. ... LHP Tyler Skaggs, who was scratched on the day of his scheduled start on Thursday with tightness in a hamstring, threw long toss and will throw a bullpen session on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: LHP Marcus Stroman (0-5, 7.71) is still looking for his first win of the season. It's his first start since May 8, when he was placed on the disabled list with right shoulder fatigue.

Angels: RHP Jaime Barria (5-3, 3.57) is tied for the AL lead for rookies with wins. In his last start, he allowed a career-high six earned runs on six hits over four innings in a loss to Arizona.

