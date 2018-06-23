  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/23 11:59
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 8 5 .615
Connecticut 7 5 .583 ½
Atlanta 7 6 .538 1
New York 4 6 .400
Chicago 3 9 .250
Indiana 1 12 .077 7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 10 3 .769
Los Angeles 9 3 .750 ½
Seattle 9 4 .692 1
Dallas 6 5 .545 3
Minnesota 5 6 .455 4
Las Vegas 4 9 .308 6

___

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Atlanta 75, Connecticut 70

Dallas 101, Los Angeles 72

Seattle 72, Indiana 63

Washington 93, Chicago 77

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Dallas, 4 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.<