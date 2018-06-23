BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Connecticut
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|Atlanta
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|New York
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Chicago
|3
|9
|.250
|4½
|Indiana
|1
|12
|.077
|7
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Los Angeles
|9
|3
|.750
|½
|Seattle
|9
|4
|.692
|1
|Dallas
|6
|5
|.545
|3
|Minnesota
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|Las Vegas
|4
|9
|.308
|6
___
|Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
|Friday's Games
Atlanta 75, Connecticut 70
Dallas 101, Los Angeles 72
Seattle 72, Indiana 63
Washington 93, Chicago 77
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
No games scheduled
|Sunday's Games
Seattle at Dallas, 4 p.m.
New York at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.<