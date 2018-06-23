BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Connecticut
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|Atlanta
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|New York
|4
|7
|.364
|3
|Chicago
|3
|9
|.250
|4½
|Indiana
|1
|12
|.077
|7
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Phoenix
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Seattle
|9
|4
|.692
|½
|Dallas
|6
|5
|.545
|2½
|Minnesota
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|Las Vegas
|5
|9
|.357
|5
___
|Friday's Games
Atlanta 75, Connecticut 70
Dallas 101, Los Angeles 70
Las Vegas 88, New York 78
Seattle 72, Indiana 63
Washington 93, Chicago 77
Minnesota 83, Phoenix 72
|Saturday's Games
No games scheduled
|Sunday's Games
Seattle at Dallas, 4 p.m.
New York at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.
Connecticut at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled