BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/23 12:16
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 8 5 .615
Connecticut 7 5 .583 ½
Atlanta 7 6 .538 1
New York 4 7 .364 3
Chicago 3 9 .250
Indiana 1 12 .077 7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 9 3 .750
Phoenix 10 4 .714
Seattle 9 4 .692 ½
Dallas 6 5 .545
Minnesota 6 6 .500 3
Las Vegas 5 9 .357 5

___

Friday's Games

Atlanta 75, Connecticut 70

Dallas 101, Los Angeles 70

Las Vegas 88, New York 78

Seattle 72, Indiana 63

Washington 93, Chicago 77

Minnesota 83, Phoenix 72

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Dallas, 4 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Connecticut at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled