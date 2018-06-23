Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|040
|040
|030—11
|11
|1
|Chicago
|000
|001
|001—
|2
|8
|3
Manaea, Hendriks (8), Lucas (9) and Lucroy; Shields, Minaya (5), Avilan (7), Rondon (8) and K.Smith. W_Manaea 7-6. L_Shields 2-9. HRs_Oakland, Barreto 2 (3).
___
|New York
|000
|000
|100—1
|5
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|110
|00x—2
|10
|1
Sabathia, Warren (6), Cessa (7) and G.Sanchez; Stanek, Yarbrough (2), D.Castillo (5), Roe (7), Alvarado (7), Romo (9) and Ramos. W_Yarbrough 6-3. L_Sabathia 4-3. Sv_Romo (5).
___
|Seattle
|420
|400
|000—10
|14
|0
|Boston
|500
|013
|50x—14
|20
|0
LeBlanc, Pazos (5), Vincent (6), Nicasio (7), Rumbelow (7), Elias (8) and Zunino; Wright, Johnson (4), M.Barnes (7), Kelly (8), Kimbrel (9) and C.Vazquez. W_M.Barnes 1-2. L_Nicasio 1-4. HRs_Seattle, Cruz 2 (20), Healy (14). Boston, Martinez (23).
___
|Oakland
|100
|001
|020—4
|8
|1
|Chicago
|030
|002
|01x—6
|10
|0
Bassitt, Coulombe (6), Pagan (7), Petit (8) and Phegley; Giolito, Fry (8), Volstad (8), Cedeno (8), Soria (9) and Narvaez. W_Giolito 5-7. L_Bassitt 0-3. Sv_Soria (11). HRs_Oakland, Olson (16). Chicago, Anderson (12).
___
|Texas
|000
|220
|004—8
|11
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|000—1
|3
|0
Minor, Martin (7), Chavez (8) and Chirinos; Romero, Reed (7), Rogers (8), Belisle (9) and B.Wilson, Garver. W_Minor 5-4. L_Romero 3-3. Sv_Chavez (1). HRs_Texas, Choo (14).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|001—1
|9
|1
|Houston
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
D.Duffy, McCarthy (7), Grimm (8), Hill (9) and S.Perez; Keuchel, Devenski (7), Rondon (8), Giles (9) and Stassi, McCann. W_Grimm 1-2. L_Giles 0-2. Sv_Hill (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|300
|000—3
|4
|1
|Cincinnati
|010
|030
|11x—6
|12
|1
Quintana, Bass (6), J.Wilson (7), Zastryzny (8) and Gimenez; L.Castillo, Crockett (6), D.Hernandez (7), Iglesias (9) and Casali. W_L.Castillo 5-8. L_Quintana 6-6. Sv_Iglesias (12). HRs_Chicago, Schwarber (15). Cincinnati, Suarez (16).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|004
|001—5
|6
|1
|New York
|000
|002
|000—2
|8
|0
Wood, Alexander (7), Jansen (9) and A.Barnes; Wheeler, Swarzak (8), Blevins (9), Beck (9) and Mesoraco. W_Wood 3-5. L_Wheeler 2-6. Sv_Jansen (19). HRs_Los Angeles, Puig (9), Bellinger (13). New York, Bautista (1).
___
|Philadelphia
|202
|022
|031—12
|15
|0
|Washington
|020
|000
|000—
|2
|8
|0
Eflin, A.Davis (6), Rios (7), Curtis (9) and Knapp; Roark, Collins (5), Grace (6), Solis (8), Miller (9) and Severino. W_Eflin 5-2. L_Roark 3-8. HRs_Philadelphia, Knapp (2), Herrera (13), Santana (12).
___
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|010
|1—2
|8
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|010
|0—1
|4
|3
Corbin, Hirano (8), Bradley (9), Salas (10), Boxberger (11), Chafin (12), McFarland (13) and Mathis; Nova, F.Vazquez (9), Crick (10), E.Santana (11), Glasnow (12) and Diaz. W_Chafin 1-2. L_Glasnow 1-2. Sv_McFarland (1).
___
|St. Louis
|001
|000
|000—1
|3
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|101—2
|3
|1
Flaherty, J.Hicks (8), Norris (9) and Molina; Guerra, Hader (6), J.Barnes (7), Jeffress (8), Knebel (9) and Pina. W_Knebel 1-0. L_Norris 3-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Aguilar 2 (16).
___
|Miami
|001
|000
|020—
|3
|10
|1
|Colorado
|010
|600
|31x—11
|15
|1
Chen, Wittgren (5), Guerrero (6), E.Hernandez (7), Graves (8) and Realmuto; Gray, Almonte (8), Pounders (9) and T.Murphy. W_Gray 7-7. L_Chen 2-4. HRs_Miami, Dietrich (8). Colorado, Arenado (16).