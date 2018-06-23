  1. Home
AIT names Raymond Greene as new Deputy Director

Raymond Greene returns to the AIT after previous stint in Taipei during 2001-2005

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/23 11:48

File photo of Raymond Greene (AIT)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Raymond Greene began his post as Deputy Director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) on June 21, said the AIT in a press release.

Greene was previously posted to the AIT from 2001 to 2005, as deputy chief of the political section. He is reportedly happy to be back in Taiwan.

Greene, a veteran diplomat with numerous Asia posting under his belt, was most recently engaged in director-level roles in Washington.

Greene has served in U.S. representative offices in Chengdu, Manila, Okinawa and Tokyo.

He was Director for Japan and East Asian Economic Affairs at The White House National Security Council and Director of the Office of Economic Policy in the State Department's Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs.

The good news keeps coming for the AIT, after successfully moving into their new Taipei office in Neihu District on June 12 and outgoing Director Kin Moy, was awarded Taiwan's Great Medal of Diplomacy on June 13.
AIT
U.S.-Taiwan relations
Consular services
U.S. foreign policy

