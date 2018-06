New Zealand leader to spend 3rd night in hospital with baby

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern plans to spend a third night in a hospital before returning home with her newborn daughter.

Ardern's office says she plans to make her first public appearance since the birth when she leaves Auckland City Hospital Sunday morning.

On Thursday, Ardern became just the second elected world leader to give birth while holding office. Many hope the 37-year-old will become a role model for combining motherhood with political leadership.

She plans to take six weeks' leave before returning to work, when partner Clarke Gayford will become the child's primary caregiver. Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has taken the reins as acting prime minister.

Ardern has yet to announce a name for her daughter, after earlier saying the couple was having difficulty deciding.