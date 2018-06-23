|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|50
|23
|.685
|—
|Boston
|51
|26
|.662
|1
|Tampa Bay
|35
|40
|.467
|16
|Toronto
|34
|40
|.459
|16½
|Baltimore
|21
|52
|.288
|29
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|40
|33
|.548
|—
|Detroit
|36
|39
|.480
|5
|Minnesota
|33
|39
|.458
|6½
|Chicago
|25
|50
|.333
|16
|Kansas City
|23
|52
|.307
|18
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|50
|27
|.649
|—
|Seattle
|46
|30
|.605
|3½
|Los Angeles
|40
|35
|.533
|9
|Oakland
|39
|37
|.513
|10½
|Texas
|33
|44
|.429
|17
___
|Thursday's Games
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees 4, Seattle 3
Boston 9, Minnesota 2
Washington 4, Baltimore 2
L.A. Angels 8, Toronto 5
|Friday's Games
Oakland 11, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game
Boston 14, Seattle 10
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Oakland 4, 2nd game
Texas 8, Minnesota 1
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Oakland (Mengden 6-6) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Gallardo 0-0) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 5-7) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gray 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Font 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Liriano 3-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 6-5), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 1-7) at Houston (McCullers 8-3), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 7-4) at Boston (Rodriguez 9-1), 7:15 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 0-5) at L.A. Angels (Barria 5-3), 9:07 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Seattle at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.