Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Oakland 040 040 030—11 11 1 Chicago 000 001 001— 2 8 3

Manaea, Hendriks (8), Lucas (9) and Lucroy; Shields, Minaya (5), Avilan (7), Rondon (8) and K.Smith. W_Manaea 7-6. L_Shields 2-9. HRs_Oakland, Barreto 2 (3).

___

New York 000 000 100—1 5 1 Tampa Bay 000 110 00x—2 10 1

Sabathia, Warren (6), Cessa (7) and G.Sanchez; Stanek, Yarbrough (2), D.Castillo (5), Roe (7), Alvarado (7), Romo (9) and Ramos. W_Yarbrough 6-3. L_Sabathia 4-3. Sv_Romo (5).

___

Seattle 420 400 000—10 14 0 Boston 500 013 50x—14 20 0

LeBlanc, Pazos (5), Vincent (6), Nicasio (7), Rumbelow (7), Elias (8) and Zunino; Wright, Johnson (4), M.Barnes (7), Kelly (8), Kimbrel (9) and C.Vazquez. W_M.Barnes 1-2. L_Nicasio 1-4. HRs_Seattle, Cruz 2 (20), Healy (14). Boston, Martinez (23).

___

Oakland 100 001 020—4 8 1 Chicago 030 002 01x—6 10 0

Bassitt, Coulombe (6), Pagan (7), Petit (8) and Phegley; Giolito, Fry (8), Volstad (8), Cedeno (8), Soria (9) and Narvaez. W_Giolito 5-7. L_Bassitt 0-3. Sv_Soria (11). HRs_Oakland, Olson (16). Chicago, Anderson (12).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Chicago 000 300 000—3 4 1 Cincinnati 010 030 11x—6 12 1

Quintana, Bass (6), Wilson (7), Zastryzny (8) and Gimenez; L.Castillo, Crockett (6), Hernandez (7), Iglesias (9) and Casali. W_L.Castillo 5-8. L_Quintana 6-6. Sv_Iglesias (12). HRs_Chicago, Schwarber (15). Cincinnati, Suarez (16).

___

Los Angeles 000 004 001—5 6 1 New York 000 002 000—2 8 0

Wood, Alexander (7), Jansen (9) and A.Barnes; Wheeler, Swarzak (8), Blevins (9), Beck (9) and Mesoraco. W_Wood 3-5. L_Wheeler 2-6. Sv_Jansen (19). HRs_Los Angeles, Puig (9), Bellinger (13). New York, Bautista (1).

___

Philadelphia 202 022 031—12 15 0 Washington 020 000 000— 2 8 0

Eflin, A.Davis (6), Rios (7), Curtis (9) and Knapp; Roark, Collins (5), Grace (6), Solis (8), Miller (9) and Severino. W_Eflin 5-2. L_Roark 3-8. HRs_Philadelphia, Knapp (2), Herrera (13), Santana (12).

___

Arizona 000 000 000 010 1—2 8 1 Pittsburgh 000 000 000 010 0—1 4 3

(13 innings)

Corbin, Hirano (8), Bradley (9), Salas (10), Boxberger (11), Chafin (12), McFarland (13) and Mathis; Nova, F.Vazquez (9), Crick (10), E.Santana (11), Glasnow (12) and Diaz. W_Chafin 1-2. L_Glasnow 1-2. Sv_McFarland (1).