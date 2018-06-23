  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/06/23 11:06
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Altuve Hou 76 303 49 105 .347
Betts Bos 58 225 58 77 .342
Segura Sea 71 296 52 99 .334
Trout LAA 75 259 62 86 .332
JMartinez Bos 73 278 51 90 .324
MDuffy TB 59 234 21 75 .321
Rosario Min 70 278 52 89 .320
Brantley Cle 62 254 38 80 .315
Simmons LAA 64 235 35 73 .311
Jay KC 59 238 28 73 .307
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 23; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 22; KDavis, Oakland, 20; Cruz, Seattle, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Betts, Boston, 19; Gallo, Texas, 18; Stanton, New York, 18; MMachado, Baltimore, 18.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 60; Haniger, Seattle, 55; MMachado, Baltimore, 53; KDavis, Oakland, 52; Judge, New York, 51; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 50; Benintendi, Boston, 50; 5 tied at 48.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 11-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 11-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 9-1; Morton, Houston, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Happ, Toronto, 9-3; Porcello, Boston, 9-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 9-4; GCole, Houston, 8-1; McCullers, Houston, 8-3.